New York Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Jan 30

Planning

New York

Tahi-Propp Equities is in the planning stage for a retail and apartment building in Manhattan. The $149-million project will be 15 stories and include 57 parking spaces. Tahi-Propp Equities, Attn: Chris Spring, Agent, 405 Park Ave., Ste. 1103, New York, 1022-9410. DR#17-00501593.



ALCS is in the planning stage for a school in the Bronx. The $50-million project is seven stories above grade with two stories below and will total 84,850 sq ft. ALCS, Attn: Norma Hurwitz, Founder, 677 East 141st St., Bronx, 10454. DR#16-00723097.



American Packaging Corp. is in the planning stage for a warehouse in Chili. The $50-million project will total 400,000 sq ft. American Packaging Corp., Attn: Lee Forester, Senior Engineer, 100 APC Way, Columbus, Wis., 53925-1051. DR#16-00718133.



New Jersey

Edison Properties is in the planning stage for a mixed-use building in Newark. The $90-million project will include the rehabilitation and addition of the existing six-story vacant warehouse, transforming it into a seven-story, 456,059-sq-ft building with office, retail and commercial space. Edison Properties, Attn: Gary Dorin, Vice President, 100 Washington St., Newark, 07102-3024. DR#16-00724307.



Toll Brothers Apartment Living is in the planning stage for an apartment building in Voorhees. The $50-million project is expected to include 330 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Attn: Douglas Yearly, Senior Vice President, 250 Gibaltar Rd., Horsham, Pa., 19044-2323. DR#17-00506045.

