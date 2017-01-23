New York People: Construction business updates for 01/30

Andrew Peters has been appointed director for Currie and Brown’s New York City office. Prior to that, he had been managing director at Faithful + Gould.



KS Engineers P.C. says James D. Adams has joined the firm as vice president. He had previously worked for the New Jersey Schools Development Authority Office of Program Operations.







EW Howell Construction Group has promoted Jack Hagen to vice present of its education division. The company has also elevated Daniel Navarro to project executive.



Amauri Guillen has become a senior associate at Helpern Architects. He is based in New York City.









HR Construction has promoted Shane Skennonto to director of safety. In this role, he will oversee the firm’s New York City, Newark and Philadelphia offices.



Francis Cauffman has promoted Charles Hemphill, Bin Weng and Denise Thompson to senior associates. The firm also said Denis Kovalich is elevated to associate while Craig Barbieri now is director of design technology.



T&M Associates has named Lynn Spence, senior vice president and director of human resources, to its board of directors. She is based in New Jersey.



Stephen Buente has been named a senior supervising engineer in the Lawrenceville, N.J., office of consulting firm WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff. Previously, he had worked for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.