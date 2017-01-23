New York Construction CompaniesFeaturesNew York

New York City Scoop: Construction Starts in Buffalo

Total Construction Spending Expected to Increase by Nearly 13% This Year

The non-residential sector is expected to see the strongest growth, particularly in commercial building.

January 23, 2017
Matthew W. MeierCity Grill

Matthew W. Meier
Partner
HLL Architects

“There clearly is a renewed spirit of construction in our community,” says Meier. “It might just be a [feeling] that now is the time to strike while the iron is hot, so to speak.” He adds that support for new housing, both market rate and affordable, has been growing in the area. Construction plans for public housing are changing from “large public housing developments to smaller apartments and townhouse type developments. Areas that had been distressed are getting a second look as places to rejuvenate a new community,” he says.


Firm in Focus

Trautman Associates
37 Franklin St., Buffalo
Managing Principal: John J. Vujnovic
Founded: 1956
What's New: The firm is currently doing work for Villa Maria College in Buffalo. Construction includes renovations to the library as well as an expansion of the college’s current recital hall.

