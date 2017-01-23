New York City Scoop: Construction Starts in Buffalo

City Grill

Matthew W. Meier

Partner

HLL Architects

“There clearly is a renewed spirit of construction in our community,” says Meier. “It might just be a [feeling] that now is the time to strike while the iron is hot, so to speak.” He adds that support for new housing, both market rate and affordable, has been growing in the area. Construction plans for public housing are changing from “large public housing developments to smaller apartments and townhouse type developments. Areas that had been distressed are getting a second look as places to rejuvenate a new community,” he says.



Firm in Focus

Trautman Associates

37 Franklin St., Buffalo

Managing Principal: John J. Vujnovic

Founded: 1956

What's New: The firm is currently doing work for Villa Maria College in Buffalo. Construction includes renovations to the library as well as an expansion of the college’s current recital hall.