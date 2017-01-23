Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Omaha
City Grill
Timothy Crockett
Sr. Vice President
HDR
Omaha’s boom shows no signs of slowing down, with many commercial, residential and health care projects across the metro area still in their earliest stages, Crockett says. “West Farm/South Farm is a significant new mixed-use development project on 500 acres in west Omaha, and Aksarben Village in midtown Omaha is adding one of its final projects, which happens to be our new corporate headquarters,” he says. In Council Bluffs, projects include Rivers Edge mixeduse neighborhood and Iowa DOT’s largest project in its interstate system improvement program.
Firm in Focus
Kiewit Corp.
3555 Farnam St., Omaha
CEO: Bruce Grewcock
Founded: 1884
2015 Worldwide Revenue: $9 billion
New HQ: Kiewit’s Building Group began construction on the $105-million HDR headquarters building in Omaha. The 10-story project includes 245,000 sq ft of office space plus retail and parking.