Product Snapshot: Service Trailer and Ride-on Trowel

Ride-on Trowel: Cruise-Control Option

On display at World of Concrete 2017 in Las Vegas, the HP205 riding trowel is powered by twin 37-hp Kohler gasoline engines and features power steering. The two 57.6-in.-dia, six-blade, non-overlapping rotors operate at speeds from 45 to 180 rpm. Twin six-gallon fuel tanks provide longer run times than earlier models. An electric-controlled spray system can be used to apply retardants, and the steering system includes a cruise-control option for extended use. Allen Engineering; www.alleneng.com



Service Trailer: Modular Tank Design

The Thunder Creek SLT service and lube trailer has a modular design that allows it to hold up to 440 gallons of fluid in eight tanks. The tanks can be used to transport diesel fuel, engine or hydraulic oil, DEF and other fluids needed for field maintenance of heavy equipment. The front of the trailer has been redesigned and now allows for an additional 100-gallon DEF tank, which can be installed as an aftermarket option. The SLT’s rear utility box has been expanded, allowing for greater tool storage. Thunder Creek; www.thundercreek.com



Aerial Work Platform: Dual Load Option

The HT85 aerial work platform has a maximum outreach of 78 ft. The platform has a working load capacity of 500 lb, which can be increased to 770 lb when using a restricted operating envelop. Oscillating axles and hydraulic differential locks keep the platform stable during travel over uneven terrain. The HT85 also features standard telematics data connectivity for easy integration into fleet telematics solutions. Haulotte; www.haulotte.com



Utility Work Truck: Lower Fuel Usage

The HyPower IM can switch to battery power when needed, saving fuel during utility work. When the hydraulic lift is engaged but the work truck is idling, the system automatically switches to engine power from battery power. Since the hydraulic lift is used only intermittently during a utility service truck’s typical day, this can lead to signifi cant fuel savings, according to the manufacturer. Terex Utilities; www.terex.com