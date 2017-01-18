Pulse: Project News for the Week of Jan. 23, 2017

Planning



Arkansas Entergy Arkansas is planning to construct a substation on an 80-acre site two and a half miles southeast of Jonesboro. The 500/161-kV substation will be about 11 acres. Six new transmission line segments will be terminated into the substation. The project is valued at $55.9 million. Entergy Arkansas, Attn: Vickie Tilley-Moore, Manager, 2005 E. Moore Ave., Searcy, 72143. DR#16-00448698.



Massachusetts AmeriCann Inc. is planning to build a medical cannibas center in Freetown. Phase one entails constructing a single-story, 130,000-sq-ft cultivation and processing facility and a 30,000-sq-ft researchand-development center. Campanelli Cos. has been selected as the designer and general contractor. The project has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. AmeriCann Inc., 3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, Colo. 80216. DR#15-00678817.



New Mexico Pavilion Construction, serving as both the developer and general contractor, is planning to build the Arroyo Vista Apartments in Albuquerque. The complex will include 190 apartments in five three-story residential buildings and one office building, totaling 200,000 sq ft. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Pavilion Construction, Attn: Kevin Abbott, Project Manager, 4700 S.W. Macadam Ave., Portland, Ore. 97239. DR#16-00587161.



Ohio Bloomfield/Schon + Partners is planning to convert the former Peters Cartridge Factory building in Maineville into loft-style apartments. The 250,000-sq-ft building will be converted into 130 apartments and 15,000 sq ft of commercial space. The project’s value has been estimated at $25.4 million. Bloomfield/Schon + Partners, Attn: Ken Schon, Owner, 320 Whetstone Alley, Cincinnati, 45202. DR#14-00533013.



Oregon St. Mary’s Cathedral School is planning to build St. Mary’s Cathedral Apartments at 1715 N.W. Couch St. in Portland. The four-story residential building will contain about 200 units, along with one level of below-grade parking, with 88 spaces for residents’ use and 103 spaces for parishioners. GBD Architects Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. St. Mary’s Cathedral School, 110 N.W. 17th Ave., Portland, 97209. DR#16-00686688.



South Carolina Thorne Research, a nutritional supplement company, is planning to build a manufacturing and corporate center in Summerville. The 240,000-sq-ft building will be located on a 26-acre site at 620 Omni Industrial Blvd. It is expected to be fully operational by the second or third quarter of 2018. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Thorne Research, Attn: Tom McKenna, Owner, P.O. Box 25, Dover, Idaho, 83825. DR#16-00706858.



North Dakota Roers Construction Inc., serving as both the developer and general contractor, is planning to build the Bison Village student apartment complex in Fargo. The five-building complex will contain 400 residential units. The project has been valued at $55 million. Roers Construction Inc., Attn: Jim Roers, Project Manager, 200 45th St., Fargo, 58103. DR#16-00453480.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals



Iowa Constructors Inc. has started building Des Moines Cold Storage, a 110,914-sq-ft warehouse at 3805 Vandalia Rd. in Des Moines. ESI Design Services Inc. is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. ESI Constructors Inc., 950 Walnut Ridge Dr., Hartland, Wis. 53029. DR#15-00565977.



New Jersey LeCesse Construction Co., the construction manager, has started carrying out an expansion and renovation project to the Fellowship Senior Living Community facility in Basking Ridge. The project entails construction of a two-story, 83,000-sq-ft addition, of which 57,000 sq ft will consist of rooms for 11 additional assisted-living units, 23 additional skilled nursing beds and a 240-seat, multipurpose room to replace an 80-seat facility. KDA Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. LeCesse Construction Co., 75 Thruway Park Dr., West Henrietta, N.Y. 14586. DR#14-00613949.



Bid, Proposal Dates



Virginia 2/1 The Virginia Dept. of Transportation is seeking proposals from short-listed design-build firms interested in the first and second phases of the Route 220 corridor improvement project in Eagle Rock, from 0.129 miles south of Route 43 (Narrow Passage Road) to 0.331 miles north of Route 696 (Buhrman Road). The project is valued at $48 million. Virginia Dept. of Transportation, Attn: Joseph Clarke, Project Manager, 1401 E. Broad St., Richmond, 23219. DR#14-00660087.



Hawaii 2/16 The Naval Facilities Engineering Command is seeking bidders to carry out a wharf refueling capability-improvement project at Pearl Harbor. The work will involve the construction of new pipelines from the main pump house to the deep-draft wharf; new fuel pits; expansion of the main pump house, and new pumps, filters, motors and controls. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Attn: Ann Saki-Eli, Contracting Officer, 258 Makalapa Dr., Pearl Harbor, 96860. DR#16-00733860.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.