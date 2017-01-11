Image Recognition Software Finds A Role in Construction Safety

This year’s judges for ENR’s photo contest were shadowed by a machine-learning, artificial-intelligence system being developed to flag safety hazards in construction photos and video.

A year ago, Smartvid.io Inc., the developer, began marketing a product designed to tag and index frames in videos uploaded to its system. The tags are based on image content and prompted by cues from audio narration during the shooting.

For example, an inspector describes a location and feature while shooting video, and machine-learning software turns that association into a tag that it applies to similar features. Hours of video can be searched quickly to show clips with those features.

But the deeper ambition of Josh Kanner, the company’s founder and CEO, is to harness machine learning to create a system that can be taught to find patterns in the pixels of images, matching them to a library of objects and automatically tagging specific features without prompts.

Kanner’s team has been developing software, which it calls VINNIE (“Very Intelligent Neural Network for Insight and Evaluation”), by first “teaching” it to recognize whenever people are present in jobsite images, then, for a first application, to determine whether they are wearing safety colors and hardhats.

“To say ‘missing hardhat,’ first you have to determine ‘if people,’ then do a much harder logic problem to search for ‘show me all the places where you see a person who is missing a hardhat,’ ” says Kanner.

“VINNIE is a long way away from being a safety expert, but what we want it to do is flag an image that has potential risk and raise it to our attention, so humans can do a better job and get broader coverage. It’s the second pair of eyes that never sleeps and always looks to call things to your attention,” Kanner says.

Training and testing VINNIE requires exposing it to thousands of construction images. A number of industry firms, as well as ENR, are contributing construction images for training VINNIE, with the goal of helping to develop a potentially valuable new tool, but also with the understanding that a basic level of VINNIE’s hazard-spotting intelligence will become a free, public utility.

Confirms Kanner, “Indeed, sometime in 2017, we will have a ‘freemium’ version that will offer unlimited-duration, limited-features of the product. In the limited-features bucket can be safety classifiers, so that the functionality is available more broadly. It would, in essence, be like a public utility.”

For the training, ENR contributed thousands of unidentified images from its photo-contest database. Image collections also are being shared by Suffolk Construction, Mortenson Construction, Skanska USA Building, Rogers-O’Brien Construction and other firms that decline to be named.

“We are extremely excited about what Josh is working on,” says Todd Wynne, construction technology manager at Rogers-O’Brien. “It’s like having a smart assistant—that intern that never sleeps and can continually index all the images for you so that, when you come into the office in the morning, you know of specific, actionable items that need to be addressed.”