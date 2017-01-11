Construction technologyInformation technology

ENR's "2016 Year in Construction" Photo Contest Winners

New York City Times Square

Photographer: Ralph D’Angelo
Times Square, New York City
Submitted by Terry Kuflik, CNY Group

D’Angelo’s assignment to shoot a tower-crane pick on a Saturday night in Times Square didn’t worry him at first. Night shots are easier than in the past, thanks to high-ISO digital cameras, he says. Still, D’Angelo hit a snag: The bright lights of Times Square behind the crane left it in almost complete darkness. Then, to the right of his frame, he noticed a large, pulsating LED display, which shed flashes of light on the subject. D’Angelo timed his shots to the LED lights, turning the display into a giant flash bulb.

January 11, 2017
The 2016 ENR Photo Contest drew nearly 1,100 entries. For inclusion in this year’s winners gallery, our panel of judges pored over them for hours to select the best shots, all showing safe working conditions.

ENR has conducted the contest annually since 2003, and we have seen a continuous improvement in the technical quality of the shots—a testament, at least in part, to the excellence of today’s cameras. But the standout images continue to be those touched by artfulness, which often requires considerable skill, planning and attention to detail.

Each year, our editors ask the photographers to tell us how they took their winning images. We look for the story behind the pictures. We often are struck by how passionate the shooters are about their work and how much pleasure they get from capturing the magic of the industry. As always, we thank the submitters and photographers for sharing them.

