Editorials

Construction Safety Ranks High in Selecting ENR Photo Contest Winners

ENR photo contest judges

Sharp Eyes ENR’s photo-contest judges for this year included (from left) Hilling, Lewis, Leik, Trimiew and Sitz. Laszlo Bencze’s image (on flat screen and laptop) appears on page 45 and in ENR.com’s winners gallery. Photo by Victor Obidimalor, BNP Media

January 11, 2017
Tom Sawyer
KEYWORDS annual photo contest / best construction photos / Construction Photography
Reprints
No Comments

Each year, ENR’s Year in Construction Photo Contest is judged by experts from the fields of construction safety, graphic design, photography and journalism. A fresh panel is convened each year for the in-person review to guarantee open minds and fresh eyes.

This year’s safety expert was Marty Leik, a regional safety director for Suffolk Construction Co. Inc., Boston. For the first round, Leik studied the high-scoring images for safety risks. Then, for the final round, he scrutinizing the images to make doubly sure that all the winning photos depict safe working conditions.

As a beautiful image filled the screen, he would say, “But … ” and begin to point out issues, such as missing or sometimes dangerously rigged fall protection or incorrect or improperly worn masks.

“It was encouraging to witness all the judges evaluating the photos based on safety and not just artistic qualities,” Leik says. “It was clear that everyone understood the importance of recognizing photographs that demonstrated the highest levels of safety protocol and awareness to send a clear message to the industry that safety must be our priority over everything else.” We are glad Leik was part of the judging team to teach us some of the nuances.

Our photography expert was Rehema Trimiew, whose construction photos have been contest winners several times. Her photo was on the cover in 2015, but she did not enter this year because she is focusing on her new freelance business, Agile Images, which does time-lapse, progress and aerial construction photos and video.

Scott Hilling, ENR’s senior art director who created the 20-page layout (p. 36), served as the graphic-design expert. Two judges brought the journalist’s eye: ENR Projects Editor Scott Lewis and Miriam Sitz, web editor for Architectural Record, ENR’s sister publication.

Click Here to View ENR's "2016 Year in Construction" Photo Contest Winners

 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Tom Sawyer

Tracking Construction Technology in 2017 Will Start With Our Readers

Image Recognition Software Finds A Role in Construction Safety

Tom-sawyer

Tom Sawyer is Deputy Editor, Verticals

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article