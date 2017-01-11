$4.5-billion Second Avenue line opens in Manhattan on Jan. 1 after 10 years
January 11, 2017
In an effort involving hard-rock tunneling, water containment and extensive community outreach, the $4.45-billion Second Avenue subway’s first phase, which includes two miles of tunnels and three stations, opened on Jan. 1 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. A joint venture of Schiavone-Shea-Skanska completed work after almost a decade of construction and 80 years in planning. An AECOM-Arup JV managed design, with Parsons Brincerhoff as construction manager.
