Hawaii Utility Seeks Shovel-Ready Wind Projects To Operate by 2022

Utility Hawaiian Electric is looking for shovel-ready utility-scale wind-generation projects on Oahu that could take advantage of the federal investment tax credit. The project must generate at least 5 MW and have an attractive price per kWh. Rising land costs make shovel-ready projects critical, the company said. Developers are asked to respond by Jan. 31 with proposals that could be operating by late 2022. The utility aims to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045.