BP's Lower 48 Business Will Establish New Headquarters in Denver

Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) says it has leased 86,054 sq ft at Riverview at 1700 Platte in lower downtown Denver to BP’s Lower 48 onshore business, which will establish a new headquarters office at the site in early 2018.

TCC and its joint-venture partner, Clarion Partners, kicked off construction of the Class A, 203,800-sq-ft, four- and five-story office building in April.

“From the early design stages of our Riverview project, we knew that the natural feel of the building, with its riverfront location, mountain views and historic, walkable, neighborhood feel along Platte Street would create an attractive option for office tenants looking for something unique in the Denver market,” said Bill Mosher, senior managing director with TCC’s Denver Business Unit.

BP will occupy the first, fourth and fifth floors at Riverview. “The new Denver office will give us greater access to our substantial asset position in the Rocky Mountain region and provide us with a strong platform for growth,” said David Lawler, CEO of BP’s Lower 48 onshore business.

“We also are very excited about the design and location of our new headquarters at 1700 Platte, which reflect what we aspire to be as an organization: innovative and future-minded, with a strong commitment to community and to the environment.”

Corporate Amenities

Riverview at 1700 Platte’s design calls for red brick on the west, south and north exteriors to respect the historic fabric of Platte Street. The east facade features a glass curtain wall to capture the dramatic views of the Downtown skyline, Commons Park and the Platte River.

Floors two, three and four are comprised of two wings, connected by a LINK building, offering elevator cores serving both wings, unequalled programming efficiency and flexibility for single- or multi-tenant occupancy.

A fitness center, river-fronting balconies with unobstructed views of downtown, and an outdoor courtyard on the second level, providing direct access to the South Platte River Park, all contribute to the uniqueness of Riverview.

Saunders Construction is the general contractor and Tryba Architects is the architect for the building.