Sundt Expands Its Utah Presence, Opens a Salt Lake City Office

Sundt Construction Inc. has opened an office in Salt Lake City. The expansion allows the Arizona-based, full-service general contractor to support ongoing transportation construction work throughout the region while helping the state meet its growing infrastructure needs.

“Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, which means it will have significant infrastructure needs,” said Sundt Area Manager Larry Luke, who leads the firm’s new office. “Sundt’s history in the region, combined with the company’s diverse capabilities and experience, made the expansion decision an easy one for us.”

Sundt’s roots in Utah date back more than 20 years. The contractor has performed work on several transportation projects, including runway work for Salt Lake City International Airport and Michael Army Airfield at Dugway Proving Ground in Tooele County.

Sundt also builds roads and highways, bridges and interchanges, airports and hangars and rail facilities. Recent transportation projects include the $228-million Sellwood Bridge in Portland, Ore.; the $25-million West Seventh Street Bridge in Fort Worth, Texas; a $240-million Rental Car Center at San Diego International Airport; and several multi-million-dollar projects for the Valley Metro Light Rail Line in Phoenix.

Sundt has offices throughout Utah, Arizona, Texas and California. The firm is 100% owned by its nearly 1,600 employees.