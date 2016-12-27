Aussie Contractor Lands Front-end Work on Melbourne Metro Tunnel

John Holland, the Melbourne-based engineering and construction firm, ended 2016 with a flying start on the first major Melbourne Metro Tunnel contract, a A$324-million ($233-million U.S.) early works package, which includes excavating two massive 35-meter-deep shafts adjacent to Swanston St. in the center of the Victoria state capital as part of preparations for the tunnel and the new underground stations in the city’s central business district (CBD). The A$11-billion ($7.9 billion) Melbourne Metro Rail project will be the biggest single engineering project ever undertaken in the State of Victoria.

Stephen Shaddock, director of early works for the Melbourne Metro Rail Authority (MMRA), says, “shaft construction is an incredibly complex job, made even more challenging by the fact we’re doing it in the middle of Melbourne’s busy central business district. We’re digging 35 m-deep holes in the heart of the city.

Shaddock says the contractor’s chose tunneling methods and machinery for the project tailored to Melbourne’s complex geology. Ground conditions include basalt and siltstone bedrock along with clay and silts deposited by watercourses over a very long time.

“We have also identified a huge volume of essential services located underground along the tunnel corridor and near the station locations that we need to relocate or protect before main tunneling and station construction works get underway,” Shaddock adds. “Building the access shafts as part of the early works package will enable us to get straight to work building the stations and tunnels underneath Swanston Street in early 2018 after the PPP [public-private-partnership] contract is awarded. These access shafts, in the form of deep basements, will be used to transport machinery, equipment and workers underground to where the station caverns will be constructed.”

Excavation of the CBD North Station will involve two shafts — at Franklin and A’Beckett Street — which will be covered by massive ‘acoustic sheds’ to reduce noise for neighboring residents and offices. Construction of CBD South will involve the partial demolition of the carpark underneath City Square.

The project passed another milestone before Christmas, when Victoria’s minister for planning, Richard Wynne, signed off the Environmental Effects Statement, giving the project the green light. The Metro Tunnel will provide a single passageway through the CBD for three of the busiest train lines, freeing up space in the City Loop to run more trains more often to the suburbs and regional Victoria.

Construction of the Metro Tunnel and two new stations under Swanston Street in the CBD presents a range of engineering challenges, including navigating existing below-ground infrastructure, including the City Loop tunnels, CityLink tunnels and major utilities.

While the majority of tunneling on the project will be undertaken by tunnel boring machines, it is proposed that the tunnels under the CBD will be mined between CBD North and CBD South stations. This is considered to be the most appropriate method of excavation in the CBD due to the expected ground conditions and the number of building basements and foundations in the area.

The schedule for construction of CBD North and CBD South stations, and the tunnels under Swanston Street, is estimated at about five years. Different station elements will take different lengths of time depending on their size and complexity. Construction for the Metro Tunnel will be divided into a number of work packages and use established contract models, such as alliances and a PPP, to deliver the project.

PPP works include the excavation and fit-out of the project’s twin nine-kilometre tunnels and five new stations at Arden, Parkville, CBD North, CBD South and Domain. Three consortia have been shortlisted for the PPP:

• Cross Yarra Partnership — comprising Lendlease Engineering, John Holland, Bouygues Construction and Capella Capital;

• Moving Melbourne Together — comprising Pacific Partnerships, CPB Contractors, Ghella, Salini Impregilo, Serco and Macquarie Capital;

• Continuum Victoria — comprising ACCIONA Infrastructure, Ferrovial Agroman, Honeywell, Downer EDI and Plenary Origination.

The PPP contract for the Metro Tunnel is valued up to A$6 billion ($4.3 billion) and a contract is expected to be awarded by the end of 2017, with tunneling works to commence soon after.