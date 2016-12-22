Expanded In-House Engineering Staff Aids Integration at CTA Denver

CTA Architects Engineers in Denver recently expanded its in-house engineering staff to add mechanical and electrical engineers to the design team. The firm’s new employees include Joshua Rose, Greg Gedney, Patrick Moranville and Lance Faulkner.

Mechanical engineer Rose earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Calvin College. He brings to the firm 11.5 years of experience in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Rose served as an associate member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers’ Baltimore Chapter and is also a licensed engineer in Maryland.

Gedney, a senior electrical project manager, has a diverse background that includes electrical and architectural design, geology, anthropology, archeology, aerospace science, aviation technology, professional pilot’s licenses and continuing education in all fields of interest. Gedney brings 38 years in electrical design to CTA, 15 of those in senior-level project management.

Moranville holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical computer engineering from Colorado State University and is a professional electrical engineer licensed in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. In addition to nine years of electrical engineering experience, he is a LEED-certified professional and also is certified for fire and EMS work in Colorado.

Faulkner, an electrical engineer-in-training, earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wyoming. He brings three years of experience in electrical design to CTA.

“Having engineers in-house allows us to serve clients’ needs in a truly integrated and collaborative way as we pursue assessments, remodels, renovations and new construction,” says Laura Koehler, CTA associate architect and office manager in Denver.

Scott Wilson, CTA president and electrical engineer adds, “CTA fulfills projects throughout the nation, but in the last three years, we made a concerted effort to grow in metropolitan areas like Denver.

“Adding multiple engineers to our Denver office is a significant gain for our clients, as we’re able to provide more collaborative solutions to their design-related needs,” he says.