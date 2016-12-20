GAO Upholds Highest Rate of Bid Protests in Past Few Years

The U.S. Government Accountability Office overruled initial federal contract and task-order decisions in 23% of bid protests it judged in fiscal 2016, up sharply from 12% the year before and the highest since 2007, the agency said in a Dec. 15 letter to Congress. GAO sustained 139 complaints out of 616 cases decided since Sept. 30, compared to 68 upheld out of 587 in 2015. GAO did not explain the reasons for the increases but noted that, for the first time since 2011, U.S. agencies complied with all bid-protest decisions and recommendations this year.