Product Snapshot: Loader Bucket and Asphalt Paver

Heavy-Duty Bucket: Loader Attachment

Deere’s 90-in. severe-duty construction bucket is designed to fit its 332G skid-steer loader or 333G compact track loader. The bucket has a serrated edge that can roughly cut a graded surface, loosen packed materials or break through frozen ground. The reverse side of the bucket is smooth and can be used for basic finish grading and back-dragging. Deere Construction & Forestry Division; www.deere.com



Asphalt Paver: Tight Turning Radius

The RP-170e highway-class asphalt paver has a 6-ft, 4-in. wheelbase with a 11.5-ton capacity. The rubber-tire paver has a turning radius of 30 in. and can maneuver around obstacles, such as storm drains and highway barriers. The hopper sports 16-in. augers that are designed to reduce material segregation. Dual operating stations swing out beyond the sides of the machine to allow for better operator sight lines. Roadtec; www.roadtec.com



Drill-Casing Handler: Safer Practices

The HCC-10 hydraulic-casing safety handler fits to a standard boom of an 8-ton excavator and allows for drill pipes and casings to be added to the drill string without requiring workers to carry them. The handler can grasp a segment of drill pipe and casing from a rack and properly position it, vertically or horizontally, over the drill rig to be threaded onto the drill string. This reduces the chance of worker injury due to hand-turning the drill string while adding piping and casing. TEI Rock Drills; www.teirockdrills.com



Hybrid-Power Excavator: For Indoor Work

The TB216H compact excavator can run off its diesel engine or electric motor, allowing it to work outdoors and indoors. It has a 14.9-hp Yanmar diesel engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions standard. When working indoors, the excavator can run off any 400-volt to 480-volt, three-phase power source. The compact excavator has an operating weight of 4,277 lb and boasts a bucket breakout force of 4,250 lb. Takeuchi; www.takeuchi-us.com

